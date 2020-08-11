What Is The Future Of Higher Education?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the future of higher education. As recent college graduates enter the job market, they are facing soaring unemployment and underemployment due to the pandemic.

Colleges are in financial stress, too. Some experts predict we will see a dip in college enrollment across the board, and public colleges will bear the brunt. How can we use this moment to make higher education affordable for all and what solutions are needed?

Guests:

Christopher Newfield, professor of English at UC Santa Barbara, blogger at Remaking the University, author of The Great Mistake: How We Wrecked Public Universities and How We Can Fix Them

Dr. Anthony Carnevale, research professor and director of the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, author of The Merit Myth: How our colleges favor the rich and divide America

Web Resources:

