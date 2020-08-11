 What Is The Future Of Higher Education? | KALW
What Is The Future Of Higher Education?

By Lea Ceasrine & Rose Aguilar 3 minutes ago

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the future of higher education. As recent college graduates enter the job market, they are facing soaring unemployment and underemployment due to the pandemic.

Colleges are in financial stress, too. Some experts predict we will see a dip in college enrollment across the board, and public colleges will bear the brunt. How can we use this moment to make higher education affordable for all and what solutions are needed? 

 

Guests:

Christopher Newfield, professor of English at UC Santa Barbara, blogger at Remaking the University, and author of The Great Mistake: How We Wrecked Public Universities and How We Can Fix Them

 

Dr. Anthony Carnevale, research professor and director of the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce

Web Resources:

 

Hechinger Report, Michele Streeter & Jessica Thompson: The dire need for significant federal investment in U.S. colleges and their students

 

The Chronicle of Higher Education, Christopher Newfield: Only Free College Can Save Us From This Crisis

 

NYMag, James Walsh: The Coming Disruption

 

The Wall Street Journal, Janet Adamy: Millennials Slammed by Second Financial Crisis Fall Even Further Behind

The Washington Post, Andrew Van Dam: The unluckiest generation in U.S. history

