Crosscurrents

What Community Organizers Are Doing To Get Out The Vote In Oakland

  • Alameda County ballot from the last presidential election on November 8, 2016.
    Diane Yee / Flickr Creative Commons, used under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 / Cropped

In the final weeks leading up to the election, we’re checking in on five locations in the Bay Area with the lowest voter turnout rates: Richmond, East Palo Alto, Bayview, Fairfield, and West Oakland. Today, we're going to Oakland.

Oakland is voting on everything from city council members to the school board, from whether to give the police commission more independence, to removing a limit on fines around things like illegal dumping. 

In this interview, The Oaklandside Managing Editor Jacon Simas says Oakland neighborhoods with historically low voter turnout may see higher numbers this year. 

This interview was produced by Victor Tence. Click the play button above to listen.

