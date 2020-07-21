What Caused The Violent Police Response During Portland Protests?

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll get an update on what is happening in Portland, Oregon, where protests have ensued for more than 50 days.

Protests have turned dangerous, as videos have shown violent police response and plainclothes federal agents taking protestors off the streets and putting them into unmarked vans. One protester was shot in the head and is in critical condition. What do we need to know about what's happening on the ground there?

Guest:

Zane Sparling, reporter for the Portland Tribune

Web Resources:

OPB: 50 Days Of Protest In Portland. A Violent Police Response. This Is How We Got Here.

Portland Tribune, Zane Sparling: Portland protester describes beating by federal officers