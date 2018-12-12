 What are your book recommendations from 2018? | KALW
What are your book recommendations from 2018?

By & Laura Wenus 1 minute ago

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with bookstore owners about what they and their customers are reading. We also welcome your book recommendations.

Independent bookstores are thriving despite the convenience of online stores, according to recent news reports, offering a sense of community and the pleasure of reading a physical book. Hear about new nonfiction and literary works. Listen for reading list inspiration or holiday gift ideas.

Guests:

Pete Mulvihill, co-owner of Green Apple Books, an independent bookstore selling new and used books for more than 50 years

Amy Thomas, owner of Pegasus Books, with stores in Berkeley and Oakland since 1969

Web Resources:

CBS: Once-endangered bookstores are booming again

SF Chronicle: Recommendations from Pegasus Books

Slate: The 10 Best Books of 2018

 

