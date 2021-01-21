What Are President Biden's Plans To Combat The Rise In Far-Right Extremist Groups?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss what we’ve learned about law enforcement's role in the attack on the US Capitol. Federal authorities say at least 8 alleged members of extremist groups have been charged in the past week.

At least two National Guard members have now been identified with ties to fringe rightwing militias. The Brennan Center has long reported that law enforcement has been infiltrated by white supremacists. Experts warn that the Capitol attack could fuel extremist recruitment for years. During his inauguration yesterday, President Joe Biden pledged to defeat extremism and the culture of lies perpetuated by Trump. What action needs to be taken?

Guests:

Eric K. Ward, expert on the relationship between authoritarian movements, hate violence and preserving inclusive democracy. Executive Director of Western States Center and Senior Fellow with the Southern Poverty Law Center

Michael German, fellow with the Brennan Center for Justice’s Liberty & National Security Program and FBI special agent veteran. His latest book is called Disrupt, Discredit, and Divide: How the New FBI Damages Democracy



Web Resources:

Brennan Center, Michael German: Hidden in Plain Sight: Racism, White Supremacy, and Far-Right Militancy in Law Enforcement

The New York Times: Capitol Attack Could Fuel Extremist Recruitment For Years

The Appeal, Jonathan Ben-Menachem: The Cops at the Capitol

NPR, Eric Westervelt: Off-Duty Police Officers Investigated, Charged With Participating In Capitol Riot

Slate, Puneet Cheema: Biden Must Purge Military and Law Enforcement of White Nationalists