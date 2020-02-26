YLR: "Your Legal Rights" Program Information From Host: Jeff Hayden 650-743-6701 Producing Station: KALW 91.7 FM San Francisco 415-841-4121 Date of Program: Wednesday February 26 2020 7-7:59 PM Topic: What are the laws regarding you & your roommates?YLR host Jeff Hayden asks "What laws and civilities apply to you and your roommates?" Jeff welcomes David Nazarro and Sal Timpano, both proficient in California landlord-tenant relations and tenancies in common. Questions or comments for Jeff's guests? Please call toll-free 866-798-8255.

Also, this is our once-a-month Call-A-Lawyer Night. So, while Your Legal Rights broadcasts on 91.7 FM (online kalw.org) 7 'til 7:59pm PST, attorneys are available off-the-air as well -- 800-525-9917, for your private no-fee consultation on a variety of legal questions.