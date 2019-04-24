What are the impacts of child incarceration?

On this edition of Your Call, listen to a conversation we recorded live at Mission High School as part of our series HEAR: Histories of Exclusion and Resistance.

We spoke with a Japanese American writer and activist who was forced into a World War II camp at 12 years old, and a college student who traveled alone to the US from Guatemala at age 16 and was briefly detained by US officials. What are the lasting impacts of child incarceration?

Guests:

Chizu Omori, writer, activist and WWII internment camp survivor

Gilda Temaj Marroqin, Ethnic Studies student at UC Berkeley

