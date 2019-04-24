 What are the impacts of child incarceration? | KALW
What are the impacts of child incarceration?

By & Laura Wenus 8 minutes ago
On this edition of Your Call, listen to a conversation we recorded live at Mission High School as part of our series HEAR: Histories of Exclusion and Resistance.

We spoke with a Japanese American writer and activist who was forced into a World War II camp at 12 years old, and a college student who traveled alone to the US from Guatemala at age 16 and was briefly detained by US officials. What are the lasting impacts of child incarceration?

Guests:

Chizu Omori, writer, activist and WWII internment camp survivor

Gilda Temaj Marroqin, Ethnic Studies student at UC Berkeley

Web Resources:

ABC: Coalition of WWII Japanese American internment camp survivors stage peaceful protest at immigrant detention facility on Texas border

KQED: 'It's Horrifying': 11 Bay Area Artists Speak Out on Child Detainment at the Border

Indybay: Day of Remembrance: Japanese Americans Recall WWII Incarceration

