West Oakland Edition: February 23, 2021

The Native American Health Center (NAHC) in Oakland teamed up with FEMA and Alameda County to provide vaccines at a pop-up site in Oakland's Fruitvale district, one of the areas hit hardest by COVID-19.

For more information, visit NAHC's website or call 510-434-5360 to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.

If you miss live arts and entertainment, the Oakland Theater Project has you covered with its newly-launched drive-in theater season titled “Drive-In: Resurrection, Revolution, and Renewal.”

The theater company will stage six drive-in theater productions for the 2021 season, and you can watch these shows from the safety of your own vehicle. Buy tickets online. The drive-in performances will take place in the parking lot of the Flax Art & Design building at 1501 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in West Oakland.

