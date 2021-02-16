West Oakland Edition: February 16, 2021

On Tuesday, February 16, one of California’s FEMA-run mass vaccination sites opens at the Oakland Coliseum. While appointments are currently limited, the state eventually hopes to get up to 6,000 people vaccinated at the coliseum each day.

Appointments for the Coliseum site are open to eligible Alameda County residents who fit these categories: health care workers, long-term care providers, people 65 years old and older, and educators.

Check out California’s state-wide Covid-19 vaccine scheduling website to find appointments or register to be notified when appointments become available: MyTurn.CA.GOV.

This past weekend, there were many rallies and community events organized around the Bay Area to condemn the increased violence against Asian Americans, particularly elders. Here are opportunities to volunteer in Oakland’s Chinatown to keep locals safe:

Oakland Chinatown Coalition is organizing a volunteer foot patrol this week to join their existing Chinatown Ambassador Program. Sign up to volunteer at this link. Volunteers will participate in "Community Strolling," which includes building relationships with community members and visitors.

Another organization that's helping is Compassion in Oakland. Starting this week, they plan to launch their chaperone program for Oakland's Chinatown community. Volunteers will keep a close watch at ATMs, bus stops, parking lots, the Lake Merritt BART station, and Asian Health Services. Sign up to volunteer as a chaperone at this link.

Read Oaklandside’s in-depth investigation into hate crimes in Oakland’s Chinatown. Click here for Part 1 and here for Part 2 (see info about volunteer opportunities at the bottom).

