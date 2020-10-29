Watch "Then Becoming Now" documentary film

"Then Becoming Now” (2019, 24 min.), directed by Emiko Omori, follows the journey of three men who went from incarcerated children to social activists.

Seventy-seven years ago Hiroshi “Shim” Shimizu, Kaz Naganuma, and Hiroshi Fukuda met as toddlers in the Crystal City Family Internment Camp. Today, their childhood experiences motivate them to join the protest of current immigration policies of detaining and separating families.

"Then Becoming Now" is part of the series HEAR: Histories of Exclusion And Resistance, a production of San Francisco public radio station KALW and its program Your Call. HEAR explores the connections between Japanese American incarceration and modern civil liberties issues. HEAR is made possible by funding from the California State Library's California Civil Liberties Public Education Program.