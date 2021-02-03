"Waging Change" Follows Tipped Workers' Fight To End The Subminimum Wage

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Waging Change, a new documentary that shines a light on the challenges tipped workers face who are struggling to make ends meet. For years, they have been organizing to end the tipped worker minimum wage, which is just $2.13 an hour in 43 states.

President Biden has promised to raise the federal minimum wage, which hasn't been raised in 11 years. Congressional Democrats have reintroduced the Raise the Wage Act, which would gradually increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour by the year 2025. It would also phase out the $2.13 per hour subminimum wage. What else are tipped workers calling for?

Guests:

Abby Ginzberg, Peabody award-winning filmmaker and director of Waging Change

Nataki Rhodes, lead organizer with Illinois' One Fair Wage, a national organization of over 200,000 service workers to end subminimum wages in the United States

Web Resources:

