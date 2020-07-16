Vallejo Police Releases Body Camera Footage of Sean Monterrosa’s Killing

A month after Vallejo police shot and killed Sean Monterrosa, the department has released the body camera video of the incident.

The Vallejo police department shot and killed 22-year-old San Franciscan, Sean Monterrosa, in a Walgreens parking lot on June 2. But it was only this past Wednesday that the department uploaded a video of the incident to the City of Vallejo Vimeo page.

The footage doesn’t show what Sean Monterrosa was doing before he was shot and killed by police but it does show an officer firing five rounds of shots, from the backseat of an unmarked vehicle. These shots fatally struck Sean Monterossa, in the neck.

According to police, the Walgreens where the shooting took place had been broken into days earlier during anti-police brutality protests. And according to these officers on the scene, when they pulled into the parking lot Monterossa stopped, kneeled, and put his hands above his waist. These officers say they thought Monterossa was reaching for a gun in his waistband. In actuality, it was a 15-inch hammer tucked into his sweatshirt.

The officers involved in this shooting were placed on routine, paid leave, and have not been identified. Sean Monterrosa’s family expressed frustration with how Vallejo’s Police Chief handled the case. They will be leading a march to Vallejo City Hall on July 11 and holding a block party, in Monterrosa’s honor near Holly Park in San Francisco, on July 12.