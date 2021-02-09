 Vaccine Trials / Vaccine Hesitancy Outreach / Art Studio Connects People With Disabilities | KALW

Vaccine Trials / Vaccine Hesitancy Outreach / Art Studio Connects People With Disabilities

By News Producer 2 hours ago

Today, we hear from a Bay Area nurse who’s working on a local COVID-19 vaccine trial. Then, Bay Area pastors are helping with vaccine outreach. And, we go to an art studio for people with disabilities to find out how they've adapted during the pandemic.

