Vaccine Rollout’s Next Challenge: Deciding Who Gets Their Shot Next

The arrival of vaccines at the end of 2020 brought hope that there would be a light at the end of this long COVID-19 tunnel. Still, this week, cases around the country and the state continue to surge, and the vaccine rollout has been much slower than expected.

Nationally, the United States was supposed to have vaccinated 20 million people by now. But instead, only 5 or so million have gotten their shots. California isn’t doing much better than the rest of the country. The state has only used about a quarter or so of it’s available shots.

In this interview, we'll hear from Dr. Bob Wachter, the Chair of the UCSF Department of Medicine, about issues surrounding the rollout and what lies ahead.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview.

Watch the latest California Department of Public Health Community Vaccine Advistory Committee meeting and learn more about the state's rollout plan, here.