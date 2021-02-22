Vaccination Update / Making 'Throughline'

California has ramped up its vaccinations and is averaging about a million doses a week, but community advocates worry speed could bypass equity. And, we hear from the hosts of NPR's Throughline about making a show that explores the backstory behind today’s news headlines.
- California Is Now Vaccinating About A Million Residents A Week. But Is It Equitable?
- NPR's 'Throughline' Explores The Backstories Behind Today's Headlines
Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or subscribe to the podcast to listen on-demand.