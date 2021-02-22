 Vaccination Update / Making 'Throughline' | KALW

Vaccination Update / Making 'Throughline'

By News Producer 1 hour ago

California has ramped up its vaccinations and is averaging about a million doses a week, but community advocates worry speed could bypass equity. And, we hear from the hosts of NPR's Throughline about making a show that explores the backstory behind today’s news headlines.

Crosscurrents Podcast