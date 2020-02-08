 Utility Wildfire Prevention Plans Call For More Blackouts | KALW

Utility Wildfire Prevention Plans Call For More Blackouts

  • In this Dec. 16, 2017, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, flames burn near power lines in Sycamore Canyon near West Mountain Drive in Montecito, Calif.
    Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP

California utilities will continue to shut off electricity during dangerous fire conditions to prevent sparking deadly wildfires. Plans submitted Friday with state regulators say outages will continue to be deployed as utilities expand other efforts to prevent their equipment from starting fires.

Utilities say they will continue trimming vegetation, fortifying power lines to make them less likely to throw sparks and apply technology to proactively find problems before they cause a fire. The state began requiring the wildfire mitigation plans after catastrophic fires believed to have been sparked by utilities in 2018 killed more than 85 people and destroyed about 20,000 homes.

