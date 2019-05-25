U.S. Premiere of Lotte Lenya, In Her Own Words

KALW Presents is proud to be the U.S. broadcast partner for the premiere of this first-ever documentary about the life of Lotte Lenya. The legendary actress and singer was a groundbreaking artist who immortalized the music of Kurt Weill, one of her husbands. Lotte Lenya was well-known for her rendition of "Mack the Knife” and for originating the role of Jenny in The Three Penny Opera. Host and producer Guy Livingston takes us on a historical tour of Lotte’s two Worlds — 1920s Berlin and 1950s New York. This is a ConcertZender Radio Netherlands documentary, aired on KALW for the first time in the U.S. Part two will air June 1 at 1 p.m.