 The Unseen Consequences Of Wildfire Smoke (Ep. 2)
Crosscurrents

The Unseen Consequences Of Wildfire Smoke (Ep. 2)

By & Lee Romney & Teresa Cotsirilos 48 minutes ago
  • A comparison of the Bay Bridge in San Francisco California before the camp fire smoke and during. The shot on the left was taken November 16th and the one on the right October 14th. Both photos were taken from the same position on Treasure Island.
    A comparison of the Bay Bridge in San Francisco California before the camp fire smoke and during. The shot on the left was taken November 16th and the one on the right October 14th. Both photos were taken from the same position on Treasure Island.
    James R Morrin Jr / Wikimedia Commons
    James R Morrin Jr / Wikimedia Commons

But many of the extraordinary consequences of climate change are not happening in a way we can immediately feel in our everyday lives — like desertification, sea-level rise, mass human migration. But for Californians, there is one glaring exception: wildfires. Over the last several years, they’ve become a constant presence in our lives. For som people, the long-term effects of wildfire smoke is worse than others. We start with the story of Ta'Kira Dannette Byrd, an 11-year-old girl who lives in Vallejo, then we hear why some domestic workers’ jobs could get even riskier. 

Future Loss: Grieving A Changing Climate