Undocumented Women Hardest Hit By Job Losses / The Essentials / Uncuffed

A report from UC Merced shows pandemic-related job losses has hit non-citizens hardest, and in particular undocumented women. Then, we hear how the pandemic has changed the daily routine of a laundromat owner in Richmond. And, from the producers of Uncuffed, what it’s like to be coping with depression in prison. Plus, a mini-reading from a new book by a Bay Area author. Today's featured local music is from Madeline Kenney's new album Sucker's Lunch.

