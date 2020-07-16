UC Berkeley Journalism’s New Dean Vows Change

UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism has new leadership. Geeta Anand is the new interim dean and the first woman to be in that position. Anand started in the midst of a major shakeup over diversity at the school, after the resignation of Ed Wasserman, who was dean for seven years.

The school’s chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists voiced concerns about what it sees as the school’s lack of diversity and poor handling of racial inequality issues. Chapter members drafted 17 action items for the school to work on, and five working groups have been assigned to address them.

This reflects a broader conversation around lack of diversity in journalism schools and newsrooms. In this interview, Anand shares the details of what the working groups are doing.

And, a quick note of disclosure, KALW partners with the school to air stories reported by its students.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview.