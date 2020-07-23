U.C. Berkeley Goes Remote This Fall

With a recent surge in Coronavirus cases, UC Berkeley has decided to begin the fall semester fully remote.

Last month, the university announced plans to open on August 26th with a mix of online and in-person classes with one caveat— the plan was subject to change.

With infection rates climbing in California and on campus, the university issued a statement this week saying this semester will begin with no in-person classes, and all instruction and seminars moving completely online.

If conditions improve, the university would consider switching to a hybrid model mid-semester, with a priority on labs, fieldwork, and studio classes.

The reason cited in the statement is the general increase in cases, but did not address the recent 47-person outbreak linked to campus frat parties.

Students must now adjust their plans, which is especially challenging for international students, who make up about 15% of the student body.

Officials wrote that quote “We understand that this news will be disappointing. Many faculty and students continue to look forward to resumption of some element of in-person instruction."