Two Artists Fall In Love: StoryCorps

By Marlo McKenzie 57 seconds ago
  • Jena McRae and David Schwirtz
    Jena McRae and David Schwirtz
    StoryCorps

Jena McRae, a dancer with the Embodiment Project, first met David "Dublin" Schwirtz, a vocalist with the Shotgun Wedding Quintet, during a rehearsal at the Treat Street Social Club. They sat down with StoryCorps and shared a few highlights of how their relationship evolved over time, into love.

Click on the player above to listen to the full story.

This interview was facilitated by Yosmay del Mazo in the San Francisco StoryCorps booth at the San Francisco Library. It was produced in 2015 by Marlo McKenzie.

