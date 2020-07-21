 Trump Threatens To Send Militarized Agents To More Cities As Violent Crackdown In Portland Continues | KALW
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll get an update on the violent federal crackdown in Portland, Oregon, where protests have continued for more than 50 days.

Over the past week, militarized federal agents have used unmarked vehicles to detain protestors. They are also using tear gas, rubber bullets, and acoustic weapons. One protester was shot in the head and is in critical condition. Oregon politicians are calling on federal agents to leave the state and the ACLU is suing the Department of Homeland Security. The Trump administration is threatening to send agents to additional states. We'll get the latest.

Guest:

Zane Sparling, reporter for the Portland Tribune

Web Resources:

OPB: 50 Days Of Protest In Portland. A Violent Police Response. This Is How We Got Here. 

Portland Tribune, Zane Sparling: Portland protester describes beating by federal officers

 

