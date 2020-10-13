Trolley Dances Online - SF Mime Troupe: Nibbling the Leaves in the Tree of Amazing - Peter Robinson

This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts in Times of Corona, host David Latulippe talks with Epiphany Dance Theater’s Kim Epifano about the upcoming edition of SF Trolley Dances; Peter Robinson discusses the World of Espionage; and we raise the virtual curtain of Open Air’s Corona Radio Theater for Episode 8 of the San Francisco Mime Troupe’s summer podcast series Tales of the Resistance.

The eigth installment of Tales of the Resistance, a nine-part series of original political comedy radio plays by the San Francisco Mime Troupe, picks up the story of Greg, a seemingly mild-mannered software developer who we met in the previous episode of Dimension 2020! - It Came From R&D! (brought to you ‘Science Fiction-style’).

In this week’s episode - Nibbling the Leaves in the Tree of Amazing: No one could predict that Greg and Clya could either save democracy, or lock the country into an endless cycle of tyranny and oppression, but now they have a hard choice to make. Tune in this Thursday…

We talk with Kim Epifano (pic 2), artistic director of Epiphany Dance Theater, about the 17th annual San Francisco Trolley Dances (SFTD), scheduled for October 17 and 18. Out of an abundance of caution, the event will move completely from the street to the screen. All of the artists and companies originally announced will be filmed on location.

This year’s route breaks new ground in the Dogpatch neighborhood before heading south to the Bayview Hunters Point District. Participating companies include Arenas Dance Company (pic 1), Fog Beast, Post:Ballet (pic 3), TrashKan Marchink Band, Zaccho Dance Theatre (pic 4), as well as Epiphany Dance Theater.

Online screenings will then take place at 11 am, Saturday and Sunday, October 17 and 18. Each ‘tour’ will run approximately 75 minutes with additional features to explore each site, including 360-degree video, historical background and behind-the-scenes footage. San Francisco Trolley Dances is a free event.

Plus, Open Air’s regular contributor and critic at large, Peter Robinson, ventures into the world of Espionage, by reviewing the books Agent Sonya, The true story behind the Cold War’s most intrepid female spy, by Ben Macintyre; and Code Name Madeleine: A Sufi Spy in Nazi-Occupied Paris, by Arthur J. Magida; as well as the Netflix series MI5.

Open Air with host David Latulippe; heard live on Thursday, October 15 at 1pm, and archived at this location afterwards. Listen now or anytime…