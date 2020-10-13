'Totally Under Control' Exposes How The Trump Administration Mishandled COVID-19

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing Totally Under Control, a new documentary that exposes the Trump administration’s failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filmmaker Alex Gibney says it was a system-wide collapse caused by a profound dereliction of leadership.

More than 7.8 million people in the US have now tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 214,000 people have tragically died. What does the film reveal about how the Trump administration ignored early warnings from scientists and experts, and failed mass testing and allowed the collapse of our supply chain early on?

Guests:

Suzanne Hillinger, director of Totally Under Control

Ophelia Harutyunyan, director of Totally Under Control

Web Resources:

LA Times, Amy Kaufman: How Alex Gibney pulled off a secret exposé of America’s COVID-19 failures in 5 months

The Daily Beast: ‘Totally Under Control’: The Infuriating Film Revealing How Trump Royally Botched the COVID Crisis

The Guardian, Peter Beaumont: Top US immunologist quits health role over Trump Covid response