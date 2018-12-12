Tips on Preparing 2018 Income Tax Returns

Host Jeff Hayden welcomes David Hellman, specialist in taxation law & also in estate planning, trust & probate law who is certified by The California Board of Legal Specialization of the State Bar, with law office in San Rafael. Questions for David & Jeff? Please call toll-free 866-798-8255. Also, this is our once-a-month Call-A-Lawyer Night. So, while Your Legal Rights broadcasts on 91.7 FM (online kalw.org) 7 'til 8pm PST, attorneys are available off-the-air as well -- 800-525-9917, for private no-fee consultation on a variety of legal questions. Lastly, Leon Bayer, Certified Specialist, invites calls on Bankruptcy Law, 9am-Noon Thursday, December 13: 800-477-3111 -- Mr Bayer's public service for KALW's audience.