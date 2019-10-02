'Those Who Wander' Examines How Vagabond Youth End Up On The Streets

On this edition of Your Call, we rebroadcast our conversation with award-winning journalist Vivian Ho about her new book, Those Who Wander: America's Lost Street Kids.

She writes about how young people are surviving on the streets without parents, housing or employment. So many are victims of abuse and failed foster care. What can be done to save the next generation of vagabond youth?

Guest:

Vivian Ho, journalist at The Guardian and author of Those Who Wander: America’s Lost Street Kids

Web Resources:

Those Who Wander: America’s Lost Street Kids

CityLab: Trans Teens, Trailed by Homelessness

Seattle Times: Why districts spend millions to keep homeless students in place: ‘Changing schools is the last thing we want’

National Network for Youth