Then Becoming Now documentary film

"Then Becoming Now” (2019, 24 min.) by Emiko Omori follows the journey of three men who went from incarcerated children to social activists. Seventy-seven years ago Hiroshi “Shim” Shimizu, Kaz Naganuma, and Hiroshi Fukuda met as toddlers in the Crystal City Family Internment Camp. Today, their childhood experiences motivate them to join the protest of current immigration policies of detaining and separating families.

The first KALW and Your Call film production will be screening this weekend in the Bay Area at the Ninth Annual Films of Remembrance. This is a project of Your Call's HEAR: Histories of Exclusion And Resistance, a series exploring the connections between Japanese American incarceration and modern civil liberties issues. HEAR is made possible by funding from the California State Library's California Civil Liberties Public Education Program.

Times:

Saturday, February 22nd at New People Cinema in San Francisco. Screening at 12:40 p.m.

Sunday, February 23rd at the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin. Screening at 6 pm. For more information visit