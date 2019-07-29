Tech Training In East Oakland / Shakespeare In Prisons

First up, tech training centers in Oakland are empowering their students and the community around them. Then, stories from people making theater inside prison — and, a former prisoner making theater on the outside.
Segments:
- Oakland Tech Centers Gives Locals A Shot At Jobs In The Industry
- Shakespeare Gives Actors Choices, Even In Prison
- Insights On Prison Shakespeare Programs From A Formerly Incarcerated Actor
Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or listen on-demand wherever you get your podcasts.