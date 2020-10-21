Supreme Inequality: The Supreme Court's 50-Year Battle For A More Unjust America

On this edition of Your Call, we’re speaking with Adam Cohen, author of Supreme Inequality: The Supreme Court's Fifty-Year Battle For A More Unjust America. He argues that over the last 50 years, the Supreme Court has done little to protect the rights of the poor and disadvantaged. Instead, it has ruled to protect the privileged and corporations.

If Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed, he says the court will do even more damage to the ideals of equality, democracy, and justice. What can be done to counter this?

Adam Cohen, former member of the New York Times editorial board and author of Supreme Inequality: The Supreme Court’s Fifty-Year Battle for a More Unjust America

The Nation, Randall Kennedy: The Supreme Court's War on Equality

The New York Times, Adam Liptak: Supreme Court to Hear Cases on Voting Rights and Climate Change