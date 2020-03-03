Super Tuesday Scenes In San Francisco

California officials bracing for long lines are urging patience as voters cast ballots on “Super Tuesday” in what could be record turnout for a presidential primary election.

A fraction of the 20.7 million registered voters in the heavily Democratic state has already returned ballots in early voting. Early voting started last month, but officials expect the bulk of ballots to be cast Tuesday. Enthusiasm is high for the election, which was moved up from its usual spot in June. But the election also coincides with a number of changes aimed at expanding voter participation and those changes may end up confusing voters or contributing to longer lines.