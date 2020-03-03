 Super Tuesday Scenes In San Francisco | KALW

Super Tuesday Scenes In San Francisco

By AP & Jenny G. Shao 8 minutes ago
  • John's Grill owner John Konstin, Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed pose with an unidentified woman at a Super Tuesday press event in downtown San Francisco
    Jenny G. Shao / KALW
  • An unidentified man poses with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown outside John's Grill on Super Tuesday
    Jenny G. Shao / KALW
  • District Six Supervisor Matt Haney at a press event on Super Tuesday
    Jenny G. Shao / KALW

California officials bracing for long lines are urging patience as voters cast ballots on “Super Tuesday” in what could be record turnout for a presidential primary election.

A fraction of the 20.7 million registered voters in the heavily Democratic state has already returned ballots in early voting. Early voting started last month, but officials expect the bulk of ballots to be cast Tuesday. Enthusiasm is high for the election, which was moved up from its usual spot in June. But the election also coincides with a number of changes aimed at expanding voter participation and those changes may end up confusing voters or contributing to longer lines.  