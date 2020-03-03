Super Tuesday Results: Biden Sweeps The South, But Sanders Wins California

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Super Tuesday results and what's at stake. A total of 1,357 delegates were up for grabs. California is the cash cow, with 415 delegates at stake. Bernie Sanders is the declared winner in California, but it will still take several weeks for counties to report the full results.

Sanders lost Oklahoma, which he won in the 2016 primary. Meanwhile, Joe Biden swept the south and Elizabeth Warren's home turf of Massachusetts. According to her campaign, she does not plan to drop out of the race yet nor endorse Biden. Joe Biden has gained endorsements from major Democrats and swept the south. How strong is the corporate wing of the Democratic Party and what will happen if the convention is contested?

Guests:

Paul Blumenthal, senior reporter at HuffPost

Ben Christopher, reporter covering politics and elections at CalMatters

