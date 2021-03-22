State of the Bay: Pandemic Learning Loss, School Reopenings and Healthy Cooking

This week on State of the Bay, we'll talk about the state of school reopenings with SF Chronicle education reporter Jill Tucker. Then we'll do a deep dive into pandemic learning loss and how it can be addressed with Heather Hough, Executive Director of Policy Analysis for California Education and Lakisha Young, co-founder and CEO of The Oakland Reach. We'll end with Joseph Pace's interview of Dr. Linda Shiue about her new cookbook, Spicebox Kitchen.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Grace Won

Producers: Chris Nooney, Wendy Holcombe