State Of The Bay: City Hall Scandals, COVID-19 Updates And Poetry

For the premiere episode of State of the Bay, we’ll talk about the state of the pandemic with SF Chronicle health reporter Erin Allday and infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong of UCSF. Then we'll get the latest on the expanding corruption scandal at San Francisco's City Hall with Mission Local's Joe Eskenazi. We’ll end with Grace Won's interview with San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin, who talks about his upcoming collection, Blood on the Fog.

What would you like to ask our guests? Post a comment here, tweet us @StateofBay or send an email or voicememo to StateOfBay@gmail.com.

Hosts: Grace Won, Joseph Pace

Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Chris Nooney