Special Holiday Programming in December

Celebrate the season with KALW! Our regularly scheduled programming resumes in the new year.

Saturday, December 8, 1-2 p.m.

Winding Up For Chanukah: Tune in to the next "Sounds Jewish" for the Chanukah playlist you know you need

Sunday, December 9, 6-7 p.m.

Hanukkah Lites 2018: Family, community, faith and strength. For 28 years, NPR's Hanukkah Lights has celebrated the Festival of Lights with seasonal stories of magic and meaning.

Monday, December 10, 9-10 p.m.

A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a capella: Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts.

﻿Monday, December 17, 9-11 p.m.

Paul Winter's Winter Solstice Concert: A holiday tradition recorded at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City.

Monday, December 24, 7-11p.m.

7 p.m. Winter Holidays Around the World: Featuring music from medieval Italy, the traditional Polynesian choir Tubuai, Dave Brubeck, Vaughn Williams and others.

8 p.m. A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols: A program of word and music from the Chapel of King's College, Cambridge, England.

10 p.m. The Chanticleer Christmas Concert: San Francisco's famed men's choir will feature seasonal repertoire both classic and new in their annual holiday concert.

Thursday, December 27, 1-2 p.m.

Season's Griot — A Kwanzaa Celebration: Tales and traditions of African American and African peoples with host Madafo Lloyd Wilson.

Monday, December 31, 7-8 p.m.

The Capitol Steps: Political comedy from the fertile fields of Washington, D.C.