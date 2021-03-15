Sound Design Instructor For Prison Training Program (Bay Area, Part-Time)

Join the team behind Uncuffed, KALW’s award-winning podcast and audio journalism training program in California prisons.

We’re looking for a part-time sound designer to teach our participants how to edit audio in Pro Tools, and how to score their pieces. The ideal candidate can also create original scoring. The Sound Design Instructor must be able to work well with people in prisons. Preference will be given to people personally impacted by the carceral system, or have experience working with people in the system.

The role will begin as a remote position, but transition to in-person at San Quentin and Solano state prisons in the SF Bay Area after COVID restrictions are lifted.

Apply here by Sunday, April 4, 2021.

About the Program

KALW teaches courses in audio production and journalism in San Quentin and Solano State Prisons. The producers create the podcast Uncuffed, and stories that air on KALW 91.7 in the Bay Area. Our program is funded through a contract with the Transformative Arts initiative from the California Arts Council.

You'll be joining a training program and podcast that has been featured in The New York Times, Snap Judgment, Ear Hustle, and AJ+. In 2020, Uncuffed was a finalist in the national “Local That Works” competition, highlighting innovative public media projects. Uncuffed was one of the most popular NPR station podcasts of 2020. You'll be part of a talented and cohesive team motivated to help you do your best work.

KALW Public Media is an NPR member station in San Francisco. Our mission is to create joyful, informative media that engages people across the economic, social, and cultural spectrum of our community. We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in our workplace, in our training programs, and in our content.

About the Role

As our Sound Design Instructor, you will:

Create musical scoring and soundscapes for audio stories, guided by our participants

Teach our participants the basics of scoring, sound design, and Pro Tools audio editing

Contribute to a team dedicated to amplifying the voices of incarcerated people.

While COVID restrictions are in place:

Work will be remote. Teachers currently can’t visit prisons, and participants have limited access to the media centers inside.

Teaching will be through correspondence courses on paper, supplemented by CDs, phone calls, and some video instruction. We do not expect you to teach Pro Tools while the position is remote. An example lesson would be to describe your sound design process on an Uncuffed piece, and to ask students what emotions, sounds, or instruments they would use to score a piece of text.

You’ll probably spend more time scoring than creating lessons – but the two tasks will feed into each other.

After COVID restrictions are lifted:

You will teach in-person at San Quentin State Prison in San Rafael, and/or Solano State Prison in Vacaville, up to once a week.

Lesson prep, admin, team meetings, and professional development will almost all be remote, with occasional meetings in San Francisco or Oakland.

Prison COVID restrictions could be lifted any time from a week from now to late 2022… it’s out of our control and we’ll have to be flexible!

Our team uses Google Drive, Slack, Zoom, and Airtable for daily work. Past experience with those platforms is not required, but you must have strong computer skills.

This is a job for someone who is creative, organized, persistent, and works well with a team. Above all, we’re looking for someone who is enthusiastic about working with incarcerated people and amplifying their voices.

Commitment and Compensation

Compensation will be $65.55 hourly, for 5 to 7 hours a week. This is an independent contractor position, and we’re not currently able to offer benefits.

The start date of the contract will be May 3, 2021, and the end date will be August 31, 2021 (the end of our program year). After August, we expect to offer to renew your contract for an additional year, with the possibility of added hours per week.

Requirements

Experience in sound design and/or music production

Proficiency in Pro Tools audio editing software

Enthusiasm for amplifying the voices of incarcerated people

Can navigate the intersections of race, class, gender, and other identity markers in the pursuit of equity, inclusion, and racial justice

Can work collaboratively and effectively with a remote team

Preferred But Not Required

Personal experience in carceral settings, either as a formerly incarcerated person or in a professional or volunteer role

Experience as an educator, trainer, or mentor

Experience scoring for podcasts, radio, or video

Experience as an editor for radio/podcast stories, interviews, etc.

We Can Provide

A Pro Tools license, if you need one

A KALW computer on loan, if you need one

Compensation for travel time, bridge tolls, mileage at the standard mileage rate, or other transportation costs.

Access to the Blue Dot Sessions music library for scoring pieces (though we hope you’ll do more original scoring!)

A Note for Returned Residents

We strongly encourage people on parole or probation, or who have other experience in the carceral system to apply. According to our contract with the state, people on parole or probation must be “one year free of any illegal activity” in order to teach in prisons, and written approval from the warden or designee is required. For people on parole, the written approval of the Regional Parole Administrator is also required. Other returned residents have teaching roles through the Transformative Arts program.

How to Apply

To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume, work samples, and references using this form. The application deadline is Sunday, April 4, 2021, 11:59 PT.

We will let applicants know their status by April 13.

Applicants who pass the first round of interviews will be asked to score a 90 second audio segment. We will provide a $100 gift card or stipend for candidates who complete that requirement.

We encourage people with experience in the carceral system, people of color, women, and LGBTQ+ people to apply. We do not discriminate on the basis of age, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or physical ability.

If you have any questions or accessibility needs please email uncuffed@kalw.org. And if you don't quite fit what's on the page here, but think you could be a strong candidate for the job, please reach out as well.

Learn about Uncuffed, and listen at www.weareuncuffed.org.

Thank you, and we look forward to learning about you!