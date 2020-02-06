Sights & Sounds: Sara Moore

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area through the eyes and ears of local artists. This week, the poet-clown of San Francisco, Sara Moore, sits down with host Jenee Darden to talk about 3 arts events happening around the Bay Area this weekend.

Clickbait, Thursday nights at 9 p.m. at Awesome Theatre

Mr. Lucky & The Cocktail Party on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Spec’s

Chinese New Year Treasure Hunt

CLICKBAIT is a play about two self-absorbed internet celebrities who are popular because of the crazy challenges they do for their YouTube channel. Their next challenge is to survive one night in a deserted cabin with their film crew, and things become deadly! It's being put on by Awesome Theatre, a fantastic young theatre company

If you like lounge, jazz, swing and good cocktails, MR. LUCKY & The Cocktail Party at Spec's in San Francisco’s North Beach is the place to be. He’ll take us back to the Rat Pack days and play all kinds of great old school tunes.

And grab your maginfying glass and sneaker. The Chinese New Year Treasure Hunt is this Saturday around Chinatown, Telegraph Hill and North Beach. This scavenger hunt takes teams off the beaten path, and is a great way to learn about local history, arts and culture.

Sara Moore’s newest show is The Supers.

