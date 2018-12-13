Sights & Sounds: Rex Navarette

Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Stand-up comedian Rex Navarette told KALW’s Jeneé Darden about three fantastic arts events happening around the Bay this weekend.

The movie The Grinch is a new 3D computer-animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ 1957 classic holiday story How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Grinch tells the story of a grumpy green creature who goes on a mission to ruin the town of Who-ville’s Christmas celebration by stealing all the town's decorations and gifts, only to have his heart changed by a young girl's generous holiday spirit. The film features the voices of Angela Lansbury, Pharell Williams, and Rashida Jones, with Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the Grinch. You can find The Grinch playing at theatres throughout the Bay Area now.

“It’s beautifully animated! I think Hollywood is really bringing it up a notch when it comes to 3D animation.”

After watching The Grinch, head over to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the second chapter in the Harry Potter prequel film series, and the sequel to 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The screenplay was written by acclaimed author J.K. Rowling and details the complicated relationship between Albus Dumbledore and the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald, played by actor Johnny Deep. This film is also currently playing at theatres throughout the Bay Area.

“There’s no novels attached, these are straight screenplays by J.K. Rowling, so don’t expect to see any more books coming out of her brain ‘cause she’s going straight to cinema.”

Legendary Oakland soul/funk band Tower of Power will be making a stop in Napa this weekend on their 50th Anniversary tour. You can hear classics like “You’re Still a Young Man” and “So Very Hard to Go” from the world famous horn section who gave birth to the 70’s East Bay Grease sound. T.O.P. will be performing this Saturday at the Uptown Theatre in Napa.

“They’re one of the tightest horn-funk bands still traveling the world!”

Rex Navarette will be performing at Cobb’s Comedy Club in San Francisco from December 21st thru the 23rd.