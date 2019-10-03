Sights & Sounds: The Onyx

Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. This week, guest host Damien Minor sat down with Genesis Valentine and Dane’elle Emerson from the band The Onyx to talk about three arts events happening around the Bay Area this weekend.

No Lovely Thing is a great local band known for the funky and soulful live shows, and they'll be taking the stage alongside out of towners The Commonheart, on tour from Pittsburgh. It promises to be a fun and energetic show at the New Parish in Oakland. This show is on Thursday night at 10, for those who like to get their weekend started early.

Formerly known as The Elbo Room, the Valencia Room is a legendary venue in the Mission in San Francisco, and this Friday, Frisco Returns brings a slate of all local artists. Performers include Zion I, Jada Imani, Sin Q, TYSF, Kali Jay, and Frak. Show starts at 8.

This last event is for next weekend, on Saturday the 12th, when Rich Medina hosts the Jump and Funk party. There will be a DJ set to start things off by local favorite DJ Cecil, and live visuals by The Marksman. It's at Spirithaus Gallery in Oakland.

You can check out The Onyx performing at the Life is Living Festival on October 12th.