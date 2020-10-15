Sights & Sounds: Natalie Devora's Picks

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. This week, host Jenee Darden speaks with author and albinism activist Natalie Devora.

Angela Davis: Seize The Time

This book is a collection of essays, interviews and images by various artists who speak to the impact the legendary activist has made for decades. The book is inspired by a personal archive of Oakland-based collector Lisbet Tellefsen.

Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving

It's the exhibit a lot of people in the Bay Area have been waiting for. Take a look at Frida Kahlo's personal things at San Francisco's de Young Museum. According to their website, when Frida died in 1954, a treasure trove of her jewelry, clothing, and prosthetics were locked away. Now they’re on view for the first time on the West Coast. See it now through Feb. 7th.

Festival of Black Dolls Show

Black doll makers from across California are celebrated at this annual event. The African American Museum & Library at Oakland hosts the festival, which this year it will be virtual. Mark it on your calendars for Saturday November 7th. It will stream live on Facebook and Youtube. Visit WeLoveBlackDolls.com for details.

Natalie Devora's memoir about growing up in Oakland with albinism is called Black Girl, White Skin: A Life in Stories.