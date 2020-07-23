Sights & Sounds: Meredith Winner's Picks

This week's picks from Meredith Winner

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene, as seen through the eyes and ears of local artists. During shelter-in-place, instead of recommending in-person events, we're offering suggestions for ways to experience art and culture from home. This week, David Boyer speaks with arts manager Meredith Winner from Building 180. Meredith is also co-founder of Paint The Void, a COVID-inspired non-profit project that pairs Bay Area artists with local business owners to transform boarded up store windows into colorful murals.

Google Arts & Culture Collections

A smorgasbord of virtual tours from some of the most famous museums in the world. You can browse the collections of more than 2,500 museums and galleries from the comfort of your couch, courtesy of Google. For a much more manageable list, check out Travel + Leisure top 12.

Trevor Bahnson on Facebook Live

Every other day since mid-March, Trevor Bahnson has been performing live on Facebook. And these concerts aren't a quick song or two: They're a couple of hours of folk rock with a few poems thrown in. And if you miss the Facebook Live streams, you can head to Trevor's Facebook page and dig into to the archive.

Cozo Coloring Books

The art duo behind Cozo are known for huge geometric art installations at Burning Man. But they're mixing it up during the pandemic with beautiul, intricate coloring books based on their massive designs. All proceeds from the project are being donated to provide food for seniors through Meals On Wheels and to provide direct assistance to undocumented people impacted by COVID-19 through UndocuFund.

Check out the murals of Paint the Void online and find out where they're located. (You can also donate to the cause.)