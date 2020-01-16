Sights & Sounds: Lisa D. Gray

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. This week, host Jeneé Darden sits down with author and educator Lisa D. Gray to talk about three events happening around the Bay Area this weekend.

The beautiful de Young Museum’s latest exhibition is Soul of a Nation. It focuses on the work of Black artists, particularly those from the Bay Area, during the Black Power Movement. The exhibit runs until March 15th. The de Young, located in San Francisco, is also hosting several discussions and other events related to the Black Power Movement. Check out the museum’s website for information about free and discounted entry.

Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larsen star in the new critically acclaimed film Just Mercy. The movie is based on the riveting memoir of the same name. It chronicles attorney Bryan Stevenson, who, after graduating from Harvard, went to Alabama to defend people of color wrongfully accused of crimes. Stevenson later founded the Equal Justice Initiative to expand his legal advocacy, and the film is a powerful portrayal of his life and work.

The Black and Brown Comix Art Festival is your chance to nerd out for the entire three-day weekend! This festival includes a youth day, discussion panels, workshops for writing, dancing and vending from artists of color. Best of all, this event is free.

Lisa D. Gray is the founder and curator of the literary series Our Voices, Our Stories SF. Her next event features writer Ingrid Rojas Contreras and takes place next Friday evening, January 24, at the African American Art and Culture Complex in San Francisco.