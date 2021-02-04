Sights & Sounds: Jason McDonald

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. During the pandemic, we're offering suggestions for ways to experience art and culture from home. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Jason McDonald, a local glassblower in Oakland and competitor on the second season of the reality show "Blown Away."

KRS-One "Between Da Protests"

Hip Hop legend KRS-One released his 23rd album Between Da Protests. He explores a range of revolutionary themes across 13 tracks, with banging beats.

"One Night In Miami"

The film is a fictional account of an amazing night when Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown came together after Ali’s historic 1964 Miami fight. The film finds the legends talking about their place in the civil rights movement and the culture shifts of the 1960s. Actress Regina King is the director. Stream it on Amazon Prime.

"Black Sun" by Rebecca Roanhorse

This is the first book in Roanhorse's fantasy series "Between Earth and Sky" trilogy. "Black Sun" is inspired by ancient pre-colonized civilizations, celestial prophecies and magic.

Jason McDonald is a glassblower and attends the California College for the Arts. Watch him compete on season two of the Netflix series "Blown Away."