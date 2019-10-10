Sights & Sounds: DJ Lamont

Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. This week, host Jenee Darden sat down with DJ Lamont, DJ extraordinnaire and director of Fingersnaps Media Arts, to talk about three arts events happening around the Bay Area this weekend.

The 10th Annual Ocean Beach Music and Art Festival on Saturday afternoon features bands, beer gardens, a bounce house for the kids, art and more. The festival is 11 am to 5 pm at Noriega St and 45th in San Francisco. Bring your appetite and some extra layers, as it gets chilly out in the Sunset!

Balkan Sundays at Cafe Revolution features an array of great musicians, featuring music from places such as Serbia, Turkey and Greece. Grab a beer and settle into some amazing sounds and rhythms. This weekly event starts at 8:30 pm, and it’s free.

La Cocina's 2019 Street Food Festival is this Saturday in San Francisco. The organizers say this one will be epic because they’re celebrating the festival’s 10th year. Choose to eat from more than 50 chefs and restaurants. Some are well known, and some are up-and-coming talented cooks. Festival organizers are bringing back their greatest hits of the last 10 years including the Fried Chicken Bucket Bar, which is the scariest yet most appealing thing Jenee has ever heard of.

DJ Lamont is the founder of Fingersnaps Media Arts. He’ll be DJing with students during Sunday Streets fest in San Francisco’s Excelscior neighborhood on Oct 20th.

