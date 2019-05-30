Sights & Sounds: Dan Hoyle

Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Actor and playwright Dan Hoyle told KALW’s Jeneé Darden about three fantastic arts events happening around the Bay this weekend.

The Chinese drama film "Long Day's Journey Into Night" is a visually breathtaking masterpiece that made $38 million on its release day last December. The film has already become China's biggest arthouse hit of all time, and it’s currently showing in 3-D at at the Landmark California Theatre in Berkeley thru the end of May. You can catch the 2-D showing at Landmark’s Opera Plaza Cinema in San Francisco.

Visually just shot by shot, you’re like , “okay I’m being taken care of, I’m in the hands of a master.”

East Oakland actor Don Reed is back with his latest one-man performance "That Don Reed Show." This live sketch variety show is similar to Saturday Night Live or In Living Color with Reed playing original characters and impersonating celebrities & public figures. “That Don Reed Show” is playing at the Marsh in Berkeley until June 9th.

It’s always a pleasure to see Don Reed perform, and the guy performs one hundred percent every time.

This weekend the 16th Annual Berkeley World Music Festival will be happening throughout Berkeley. There’s going to be musicians from all over the globe performing at venues on Telegraph Avenue all weekend, as well as a main concert happening at People’s Park on Saturday along with a craft fair and tons of vendors. Sunday the festival will transform into “Sunday Streets” with performances and activities happening throughout downtown Berkeley.

It’s amazing what’s happening with both new and historical music coming out of Nigeria right now.

Dan Hoyle’s latest one-man show Border People is showing at the Marsh in San Francisco thru August.