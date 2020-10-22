Sights & Sounds: Chris Cain

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. During the pandemic, we're offering suggestions for ways to experience art and culture from home and at social distance events. This week, host Jenee Darden speaks with blues guitarist Chris Cain.

Club Fox Wednesday Blues

Redwood City’s Club Fox has launched this weekly streaming event that allows music lovers and artists to enjoy live music experience from home.

Western Garden Book

Something anyone can enjoy where no computer or phone required is gardening. Chris has enjoyed the magic of his partner's Suzy Tyler green thumb in their garden. She suggests newbies read the Western Garden Book which is in its 8th edition. The book is like a "garden bible" with info on 8,000 plants and tips on gardening in your climate.

Can’t Stop the Blues

Watch performances on this virtual blues venue Facebook page. It features multiple artists in different places around the world. Fans get to interact directly with the musicians on Facebook. And many of the shows are recorded at one of Chris' favorite spots, Greaseland Studios in San Jose.

Chris Cain's latest single is "I Believe I Got Off Cheap." Look out for his new album Raisin’ Cain later this year. And watch his Club Fox performance online.