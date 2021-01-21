Sights & Sounds: BeBe Sweetbriar's Picks

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. During the pandemic, we're offering suggestions for ways to experience art and culture from home. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with drag artist and actress BeBe Sweetbriar. Watch her in the miniseries "Hiraeth" on Amazon.

The Oakland Museum of California

Enjoy exhibition tours, artist talks and special virtual events at home with the whole family. BeBe says the perk to viewing museums' content online is that you can take your time to appreciate and learn from the art or discussions.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Viola Davis and the late-Chadwick Boseman star in this film adaptation of August Wilson’s landmark play. Viola Davis portrays the brash Mother of the Blues, Ma Rainey. Boseman plays one of her musicians who’s a little too eager to show what he can do. "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" has been getting a lot of buzz during the awards season. Stream it on Netflix.

The Stud’s Online Drag Shows

The Stud was San Francisco’s oldest gay bar. The physical location closed permanently last year, but they're keeping the party going on the streaming platform Twitch. Each week, drag artists from around the Bay Area and the country perform in shows such as "Drag Alive" and "Reparations."

BeBe Sweetbriar is a Bay Area drag legend and co-founder of SF Queer Fest. Stream her miniseries "Hiraeth" on Amazon. It's a drama about the interconnected lives of a group of immigrants.