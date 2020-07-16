Sights & Sounds: Alisa Rose's Picks

Sights and Sounds interview with violinist Alisa Rose

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. During shelter-in-place, instead of recommending in-person events, we're offering suggestions for ways to experience art and culture from home. This week, host Jenee Darden speaks with Grammy-nominated violinist Alisa Rose, of the chamber folk duo Scroggins & Rose.

Groupmuse

This website brings classical concerts by local musicians to your living room. During quarantine, musicians are performing virtually and you can live stream to watch them perform.

Peghead Nation

Learn roots music through online instruction on PegheadNation.com. They’re teaching banjo, guitar, bass, violin and a host of other courses. Alisa is currently learning about older fiddle tunes with old-time fiddle great Bruce Molsky.

Quaratunes

This variety show happens every Wednesday evening. It features mostly local Bay Area musicians and music fans. Organizers say they will run Quarantunes for as long as the pandemic lasts.

Scroggins & Rose new album is called Curios.