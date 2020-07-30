Sights & Sounds: Alice Wong's Picks

Sights and Sounds interview with disabled activist Alice Wong.

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. During shelter-in-place, instead of recommending in-person events, we're offering suggestions for ways to experience art and culture from home. This week, host Jenee Darden speaks with disabled activist Alice Wong.

Superfest

Superfest, based in the Bay Area, is the longest-running disability film festival in the world. They’ve been screening free films all summer long. Visit their Twitter page for updates on future screenings. This year’s festival will be online and runs in October.

Sins Invalid

Sins Invalid is a Bay Area disability-justice performance group. It’s made up of disabled, queer and BIPOC artists. Their dance performances are beautiful and Alice says sensual too. They host a series of online dance parties and other workshops centered on disabled people. Topics include voice work, poetry, movement and flirting. Visit their website to see their performances and follow their Instagram for more info on their online parties.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

This Netflix documentary is about teenagers in the 1970s who bonded at a camp for disabled youth. They later moved to Berkeley and became catalysts in the Disability Rights Movement. The late Oakland activist Stacy Milbern Park was involved with this project.

Alice Wong is editor of the anthology Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century.